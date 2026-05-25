Governance Summit 2026 urges fairer AI for government services
Technology
India just saw a big push for smarter, fairer tech at the Governance Summit 2026, co-hosted by MeitY and the Indian School of Business.
The event focused on using AI to make government services more efficient and accessible for everyone, especially in areas that often get left out.
Summit leaders call for inclusive AI
Leaders like MeitY Secretary S Krishnan called AI a "transformative opportunity" for governance and public access in key sectors.
Panels explored how AI can help make health care more affordable, boost online safety, and support digital startups.
Experts also discussed making sure AI benefits reach local communities and don't leave anyone behind.
Big names from tech, health, and government joined in to share ideas on building an inclusive future with AI.