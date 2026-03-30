Government extends SIM linking deadline for messaging apps to December
The government has given messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal until December to link accounts with users' SIM cards, a step meant to fight digital fraud.
The original deadline was February 2026, but tech companies asked for more time because of technical snags with system updates and testing.
WhatsApp Android beta tests SIM binding
Android could see these changes first since iOS still has some roadblocks.
Meta is already beta testing SIM-binding on WhatsApp for Android.
Messaging apps say they're working closely with the government to make sure your experience stays smooth, apart from the occasional SIM check or verification step.
As Arattai's Jeri John said, the priority is to keep the user experience largely unchanged, aside from periodic SIM-binding checks and risk-based verification measures.