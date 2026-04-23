Government proposes IT rules requiring persistent labels on AI content
Technology
The government is looking to update the IT Rules, asking social media platforms to add obvious, lasting labels on anything made by AI.
The idea is to help everyone spot synthetic or AI-created posts more easily and keep things transparent online.
This comes after earlier rules in February focused on managing AI content.
Government seeks feedback until May 7
You now have until May 7 to share feedback on these draft rules.
If passed, user-made news and current affairs could face the same strict standards as big publishers, giving the government more oversight.
There are also proposals for new data retention norms and tweaks that could affect how much legal protection platforms get if they don't follow official advisories.