Government report: India must bolster health care as population ages

The report points out that AI could make a real difference: from helping doctors diagnose faster to getting specialist advice out to smaller towns and villages.

Right now, India has fewer doctors, hospital beds, and MRI machines per person compared to global averages.

The good news? Projects like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission have started laying the groundwork for tech-driven health care, but the report says we'll need to move AI from successful pilot projects to routine clinical use by creating AI-ready health data, a predictable regulatory framework, and reimbursement mechanisms for AI-enabled technologies.