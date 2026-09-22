GPT-6 Astra helps Higgsfield generate 100 ads for small businesses
Technology
Higgsfield AI is using OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra to make video ads way easier for small businesses.
With just one prompt, the AI can generate 100 different versions of an ad: small businesses may not have large marketing or creative teams, and, as Higgsfield co-founder and CEO Alex Mashrabov puts it, what once required more engineering effort can now be handled by one engineer.
Small businesses customize and test ads
Small businesses can now quickly customize ads for different audiences and test what works best, all without starting from scratch each time.
Plus, GPT-6 Astra helps Higgsfield roll out new features faster, so both brands and users get more options with less hassle.