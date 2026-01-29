Grandparent caregiving can boost brain health, study finds

Slower decline for grandmothers, steady brains for grandfathers

Grandmothers who cared for grandkids saw slower mental decline, while grandfathers showed higher levels of verbal fluency and episodic memory compared with matched non-caregiving controls, but did not show evidence of slower cognitive decline over time.

Interestingly, it didn't matter how often they helped out—just being engaged made the difference.

Those with better starting brainpower also did more activities like spending leisure time with grandchildren or helping with homework.