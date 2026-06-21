Magazine stops publishing short story prize winners over AI fiasco
What's the story
Granta, a leading literary magazine, has decided to stop publishing the winning entries of the annual Commonwealth Short Story Prize. The decision comes after one of this year's winners was accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) in their work. The magazine said it will no longer participate in "external publishing partnerships" where it doesn't have editorial control.
Official response
What did Granta say?
In a statement to The Guardian, Granta said, "The 2026 selection of the regional winners of the Commonwealth prize caused a great deal of controversy, based on the speculation that one or more of the stories may have been at least partially AI-generated." The authors strongly rejected these accusations. The magazine added it will keep Commonwealth Prize shortlisted stories on its website in the public interest.
Story scrutiny
The controversy surrounding Nazir's story
The Caribbean region's winning story, The Serpent in the Grove by Jamir Nazir, attracted attention on social media in mid-May. Critics claimed it had "obvious markers" of AI-generated writing. The story employs items arranged in threes and "not x, but y" constructions, which some consider as indicators of AI use. Phrases like "Sun on galvanize is a cruel instrument" and "She had the kind of walking that made benches become men," were also highlighted by critics.
Author's defense
Nazir defended his work
In late May, Nazir defended his work in an email to the Observer. He said, "My writing process is unusual... It is conducted entirely on an Android phone." He added that this was due to chronic health conditions making desk-bound typing impossible. "I rely on speech-to-text to do my writing, followed by minimal keyboard editing," he explained. Granta publisher Sigrid Rausing also addressed the controversy, saying it could be a case of AI plagiarism but they don't know for sure.
Foundation's response
All shortlisted writers denied AI use: Commonwealth Foundation
On the same day as Rausing's statement, Commonwealth Foundation Director-General Razmi Farook said all shortlisted writers have personally stated that no AI was used. He added that after further consultation, the foundation has confirmed this. The Commonwealth Prize awards £5,000 to an overall winner and £2,500 to regional winners. The Sigrid Rausing Trust website shows it awarded £30,000 to the Commonwealth Short Story Prize from 2014-2016.