Magazine stops publishing short story prize winners over AI fiasco

Author's defense

Nazir defended his work

In late May, Nazir defended his work in an email to the Observer. He said, "My writing process is unusual... It is conducted entirely on an Android phone." He added that this was due to chronic health conditions making desk-bound typing impossible. "I rely on speech-to-text to do my writing, followed by minimal keyboard editing," he explained. Granta publisher Sigrid Rausing also addressed the controversy, saying it could be a case of AI plagiarism but they don't know for sure.