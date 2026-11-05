Grantham Institute finds climate change raised Cyclone Arnab damage 33%
A new study says climate change made Cyclone Arnab, which hit eastern India on October 28, way more destructive, causing 33% more damage than it would have otherwise.
The cyclone led to major economic losses and hit communities hard, according to research just published by the Grantham Institute.
Researchers: 1.3°C warming intensified Cyclone Arnab
Researchers used advanced modeling to compare the cyclone's impact with and without today's level of global warming (1.3 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial times).
They found that climate change pushed up wind speeds by 5% and made rainfall at landfall 11% heavier. About a quarter of the economic losses were directly linked to these changes.
Dr. Nathan Sparks highlighted how coastal communities are already feeling these effects, saying urgent action is needed as threats keep growing.