Granting rights to AI a 'huge mistake': AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio
Yoshua Bengio, one of the key figures behind modern AI, says giving legal rights to AI would be a "huge mistake."
The debate gained traction after discussions about how we treat smart bots.
Why Bengio is worried
Bengio points out that advanced AIs are already showing signs of self-preservation in lab tests.
If we give them legal rights now, it could make it harder for humans to step in or shut them down when needed.
As he puts it, "We have to build technical and social safeguards as AI gets more powerful... so that we can still intervene when needed."
Not your friendly chatbot
He compares granting rights to AIs with "giving citizenship to hostile aliens."
Treating chatbots like conscious beings could mess up important decisions about how we manage them.
For Bengio, the real risk is losing control over powerful systems—not hurting their feelings.
Safe AI is the goal
To help keep things on track, Bengio has been advocating for making sure AIs stay safe and honest—and always work for people's best interests.