GraphIN 2026: India takes center stage in graphene research
GraphIN 2026 just wrapped up in Kochi, putting India on the map for cutting-edge materials research.
The four-day event brought together global scientists and industry leaders to talk all things graphene, a super-thin, super-strong material with big potential.
From disease detection to wearable tech
The conference spotlighted cool breakthroughs like ultra-sensitive graphene sensors that could enable rapid or portable disease detection, flexible wearables made from graphene-rubber blends, and a new eco-friendly way to make graphene from Indian ore.
Nobel laureate Konstantin Novoselov opened the event, highlighting how versatile graphene is and how India's quickly becoming a key player in this space.
India's path ahead in the graphene game
With Kerala's new Graphene Policy and big investments through India's Semiconductor Mission, the country is gearing up to lead in electronics manufacturing.
These moves could mean better medical technology, smarter energy storage, and more flexible gadgets—all powered by next-generation materials.