GrayKey Preserve bypasses Apple inactivity reboot, aiding law enforcement access
Technology
Big update on iPhone security: a tool called GrayKey Preserve now lets law enforcement get around Apple's "inactivity reboot" feature, which was meant to lock down iPhones left untouched for 72 hours.
This could make it much easier for authorities to access data on seized devices, even after days of no use.
GrayKey used by 1,200+ agencies worldwide
GrayKey is already used by more than 1,200 agencies worldwide and keeps an iPhone in a state where some data remain accessible, even after reboots or long periods of inactivity.
It can also cut off wireless connections so it is harder for owners to remotely interfere.
So far, Apple hasn't commented on this new workaround.