Great comet C/2026 A1 to dazzle us in April Technology Mar 22, 2026

Heads up, skywatchers! The Great Comet C/2026 A1 is making a rare, super-close swing by the sun on April 4, 2026.

Discovered just this January in Chile, it's part of a famous comet family known for dramatic solar flybys.

If all goes well, the comet could shine as bright as the full moon and will be visible from spots like Australia, South Africa, the US and Europe, especially near Venus.