Great comet C/2026 A1 to dazzle us in April
Heads up, skywatchers! The Great Comet C/2026 A1 is making a rare, super-close swing by the sun on April 4, 2026.
Discovered just this January in Chile, it's part of a famous comet family known for dramatic solar flybys.
If all goes well, the comet could shine as bright as the full moon and will be visible from spots like Australia, South Africa, the US and Europe, especially near Venus.
Scientists are tracking the comet's journey
Researchers are using everything from the James Webb Space Telescope (which already grabbed some cool infrared shots) to ground observatories in Chile to watch its journey.
Next up: the SOHO spacecraft will track its path through the Sun's corona (the Sun's outer atmosphere).
Everyone's waiting to see if it survives the intense heat. If it does, we're in for an epic show!