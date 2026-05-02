Greenland shark may live 250-500 years in icy North Atlantic

Greenland sharks bus-sized, slow-maturing, threatened

These sharks are huge (think: as long as a bus), but they don't even reach adulthood until around 150 years old.

Even with poor eyesight from pesky parasites, they're skilled hunters thanks to an amazing sense of smell.

Sadly, bycatch, pollution, and climate change are putting them at risk, so protecting these ancient creatures is more important than ever.