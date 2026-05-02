Greenland shark may live 250-500 years in icy North Atlantic
Technology
The Greenland shark is basically the ultimate survivor: some may live for 250-500 years, and one was confirmed at 272 years.
Hanging out in icy North Atlantic waters helps slow their metabolism, letting them age at a glacial pace.
Greenland sharks bus-sized, slow-maturing, threatened
These sharks are huge (think: as long as a bus), but they don't even reach adulthood until around 150 years old.
Even with poor eyesight from pesky parasites, they're skilled hunters thanks to an amazing sense of smell.
Sadly, bycatch, pollution, and climate change are putting them at risk, so protecting these ancient creatures is more important than ever.