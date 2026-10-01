Greg Brockman halts 'Leading the Future' PAC funding after $25 million
Technology
Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, has decided to stop funding the AI super PAC Leading the Future.
He and his wife had promised $50 million but paused after giving $25 million, following backlash over the group's push against candidates who want stricter AI rules in the 2026 elections.
OpenAI distances itself from Brockman donation
OpenAI made it clear that Brockman's donation was his own choice, not the company's.
With concerns growing about AI safety, OpenAI is now teaming up with Anthropic and DeepMind on new safety efforts and backing two bipartisan bills for more oversight of AI labs.
They're also backing a group aiming to set standards for data centers in states where tech growth is booming.