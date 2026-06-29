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Grok 4.5 could rival Anthropic's Claude Opus
Grok 4.5 is currently being tested at SpaceX

Grok 4.5 could rival Anthropic's Claude Opus

By Akash Pandey
Jun 29, 2026
01:48 pm
What's the story

Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, has entered the private beta phase for its latest model, Grok 4.5. The testing is being conducted at SpaceX and Tesla facilities. Early internal evaluations show that Grok 4.5 performs similarly to or even better than Anthropic's Opus model in some cases.

Model evolution

Grok 4.5 is trained on Cursor data

Musk revealed that Grok 4.5 is based on xAI's 1.5 trillion parameter (1.5T) V9 foundation model, which has been enhanced with Cursor data during supplemental training. The additional Cursor data, obtained from developer workflows, multi-file edits, refactors, and iterative correction cycles, is intended to improve the model's coding capabilities. SpaceX had agreed to acquire Cursor earlier in June for its AI coding assistant capabilities.

Model refinement

SpaceX will launch new model every month

Musk also revealed that reinforcement learning is continuously improving Grok 4.5, and "Grok Build," xAI's coding-agent harness, is being refined daily. He described the deployment at SpaceX and Tesla as an internal proving ground before any wider release. Musk further stated that SpaceX will launch a completely new model, trained from scratch, every month for the rest of this year.

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Strategic move

SpaceX to acquire Anysphere for $60 billion

In a strategic move to bolster its position in the lucrative enterprise AI tools market, SpaceX has agreed to acquire Anysphere, the startup behind the popular AI coding agent Cursor. The all-stock deal is worth $60 billion. The acquisition will give xAI a stronger foothold in coding, one of the first areas where companies have been able to monetize AI technology.

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Twitter Post

Musk's post

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