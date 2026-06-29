Grok 4.5 could rival Anthropic's Claude Opus

Model refinement

SpaceX will launch new model every month

Musk also revealed that reinforcement learning is continuously improving Grok 4.5, and "Grok Build," xAI's coding-agent harness, is being refined daily. He described the deployment at SpaceX and Tesla as an internal proving ground before any wider release. Musk further stated that SpaceX will launch a completely new model, trained from scratch, every month for the rest of this year.