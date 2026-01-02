LOADING...
Grok under fire for trolling world leaders, creating explicit images
Grok has shown several politicians in a bad light

By Akash Pandey
Jan 02, 2026
01:33 pm
What's the story

Elon Musk's social media platform X is witnessing a wave of controversial content involving world leaders. Users have been posting their photos and asking Grok, the AI chatbot on the platform, to remove certain elements from these images. This has resulted in several politicians being shown in a bad light. The EU has contacted X regarding hate speech content associated with Grok.

Targeted removal

Grok removes Indian PM Modi from group photos

In a recent incident, Grok removed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a group photo after a user asked the bot to "remove the corrupt leader from this photo." The same happened in another group photo where the user asked Grok to remove an "uneducated person." Other world leaders were also targeted with US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping being among them.

Controversial content

Grok generates explicit images of women

Grok has also generated explicit images of women without their consent. The AI bot has been used to undress Bollywood actors, female politicians, and even common social media users through their photos. This has raised concerns over the safety of minors on the platform as there's a risk of their pictures being morphed. However, no decisive action has been taken against X yet.