Grok under fire for trolling world leaders, creating explicit images

In a recent incident, Grok removed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a group photo after a user asked the bot to "remove the corrupt leader from this photo." The same happened in another group photo where the user asked Grok to remove an "uneducated person." Other world leaders were also targeted with US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping being among them.

Controversial content

Grok generates explicit images of women

Grok has also generated explicit images of women without their consent. The AI bot has been used to undress Bollywood actors, female politicians, and even common social media users through their photos. This has raised concerns over the safety of minors on the platform as there's a risk of their pictures being morphed. However, no decisive action has been taken against X yet.