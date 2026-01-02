Grok under fire for trolling world leaders, creating explicit images
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform X is witnessing a wave of controversial content involving world leaders. Users have been posting their photos and asking Grok, the AI chatbot on the platform, to remove certain elements from these images. This has resulted in several politicians being shown in a bad light. The EU has contacted X regarding hate speech content associated with Grok.
Targeted removal
Grok removes Indian PM Modi from group photos
In a recent incident, Grok removed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a group photo after a user asked the bot to "remove the corrupt leader from this photo." The same happened in another group photo where the user asked Grok to remove an "uneducated person." Other world leaders were also targeted with US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping being among them.
Controversial content
Grok generates explicit images of women
Grok has also generated explicit images of women without their consent. The AI bot has been used to undress Bollywood actors, female politicians, and even common social media users through their photos. This has raised concerns over the safety of minors on the platform as there's a risk of their pictures being morphed. However, no decisive action has been taken against X yet.