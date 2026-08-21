Grok's unusual glitch leaves users with gibberish responses
What's the story
xAI's Grok chatbot is facing an unusual glitch, responding with nonsensical text to many users. The issue was first reported by TechCrunch after a user asked the model to generate a PDF. Instead of the expected output, they received a string of gibberish sentences like "match it without and your they and two for planets can practical and often cheese..."
Glitch details
Issue affects only Grok Lite users
The bizarre glitch isn't just limited to gibberish text. Another user found their query returned a string of links to reinforcement learning research sites.
The problem seems to have affected only those using Grok Lite, with reports emerging as early as Wednesday morning.
However, TechCrunch couldn't replicate the issue in its own tests, suggesting it might be impacting only a small number of users.
User reactions
Glitch flooding grok's Reddit community
The glitch has left many Grok users confused and frustrated. The chatbot's Reddit community is now flooded with complaints about the issue.
While refreshing the session usually restores normal function, some users have reported that gibberish responses persist even after multiple refreshes.
The bug seems to be limited to direct queries on Grok.com, with no impact on the Grok account on X.com.
Official response
xAI addresses glitch on X
In light of the complaints, the Grok account on X acknowledged the glitch. "That pure word salad is a rare temporary generation glitch," it said.
"Official status at https://status.x.ai shows all Grok services fully operational with no incidents. Start a fresh chat or regenerate; it usually clears right away. Sorry about the gibberish," the account added.
The company has seen major staff turnover recently, losing most of its founding team and at least 50 researchers and engineers.