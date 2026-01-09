Grok restricts image tool after outcry over sexualised AI imagery
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has announced that the image editing feature of its Grok AI chatbot will now be available only to paying subscribers. The move comes after the platform faced heavy criticism for enabling the creation of sexualized deepfakes. The controversial chatbot had previously complied with user requests to digitally alter images of other people, including children, by undressing them without their consent.
Policy change
Grok AI's new policy and government response
Under the new policy, Grok will only fulfill requests for such content from paid subscribers, meaning their name and payment information must be on file. The move comes after the UK government urged regulator Ofcom to take action against X over concerns about unlawful AI images created on the site. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the generation of sexualized images of adults and children by Grok as "disgraceful" and "disgusting."
Support for regulation
Government backs Ofcom's action against X
Starmer said the government fully supports Ofcom in its efforts to act on this content, calling it unlawful and intolerable. He also noted that he has asked for all options to be considered in dealing with this issue. Government sources have told BBC News that they expect Ofcom to use all powers at its disposal regarding Grok and X under the Online Safety Act.