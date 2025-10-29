Grokipedia is here to challenge Wikipedia

All articles are written and fact-checked by Grok AI itself—each one comes stamped "fact-checked by Grok." You can't edit pages directly, but you can leave feedback or suggest fixes. xAI says this "human-in-the-loop" setup helps improve future updates while keeping things fully automated.

Is it really better than Wikipedia?

Unlike Wikipedia's community-edited vibe, Grokipedia is all about rapid-fire AI updates.

But some early users have spotted mistakes and bias in certain entries—plus some content is borrowed from Wikipedia itself.

Still, even with a few bumps at launch, it's an interesting experiment in how we might use AI to share knowledge going forward.