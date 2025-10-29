Grokipedia is here to challenge Wikipedia
Elon Musk's xAI just dropped Grokipedia, a fresh online encyclopedia powered by the Grok AI model.
With about 885,000 articles at launch and a minimalist interface, it's pitched as a faster, less biased alternative to Wikipedia—built for quick searching and easy reading.
All content is generated by Grok AI
All articles are written and fact-checked by Grok AI itself—each one comes stamped "fact-checked by Grok."
You can't edit pages directly, but you can leave feedback or suggest fixes.
xAI says this "human-in-the-loop" setup helps improve future updates while keeping things fully automated.
Is it really better than Wikipedia?
Unlike Wikipedia's community-edited vibe, Grokipedia is all about rapid-fire AI updates.
But some early users have spotted mistakes and bias in certain entries—plus some content is borrowed from Wikipedia itself.
Still, even with a few bumps at launch, it's an interesting experiment in how we might use AI to share knowledge going forward.