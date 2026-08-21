Growing number of US public schools teach responsible AI use
A growing number of US public schools are trying a new strategy to help students use AI responsibly.
In Charleston, South Carolina, the teachers and principals watched as an instructor prompted an AI tool to "create a map of the world."
The map had some funny mistakes, like Mali labeled as "Mail," to highlight how AI can get things wrong.
Amanda Bickerstaff from AI For Education says these slip-ups are great for teaching kids to question what they see from AI.
Charleston County launches AI rules training
Charleston County School District created its own rules on using AI after talking with students, parents, and teachers.
Starting this year, both teachers and middle- and high schoolers will get training on how to use AI responsibly.
They'll cover topics like ethics, privacy, bias in technology, and why it's smart to double-check anything an AI tool tells you.
Utah trained more than 7,000 teachers
Utah was the first state to create a full-time AI education specialist position in 2024 and has already trained more than 7,000 teachers.
Other states like Maine and Georgia are jumping in too.
Experts say good programs should mix tech skills with lessons on ethics and fairness, and make sure everyone gets access.