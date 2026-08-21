Growing number of US public schools teach responsible AI use

A growing number of US public schools are trying a new strategy to help students use AI responsibly.

In Charleston, South Carolina, the teachers and principals watched as an instructor prompted an AI tool to "create a map of the world."

The map had some funny mistakes, like Mali labeled as "Mail," to highlight how AI can get things wrong.

Amanda Bickerstaff from AI For Education says these slip-ups are great for teaching kids to question what they see from AI.