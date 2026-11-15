Use Twitch? You can get GTA 6 for free
What's the story
The release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on November 19 is generating a lot of excitement. To celebrate the upcoming launch, two major streaming platforms, Kick and Twitch, are giving away thousands of game codes. Kick has launched a special event called the 'Sunset Reward Case,' where viewers can win one of the 10,000 Ultimate Edition codes for free by watching any stream for three hours.
Giveaway rules
How to participate in Kick's 'Sunset Reward Case' event?
The 'Sunset Reward Case' event on Kick runs until December 7, but codes will only be issued after the game's launch.
New users can win a case every day by watching a stream for three hours or by onboarding on the platform.
The cases opened could also give away emotes and badges, according to Kick. However, opening a case doesn't guarantee that you'll get a code.
Streaming celebration
Twitch also giving away 'GTA 6' copies
Twitch has also announced daily giveaways of free GTA 6 copies until the end of November.
The announcement was made during TwitchCon in San Diego on November 14. However, details on how players can participate are still awaited.
To celebrate the launch, Twitch is also planning a whole GTA 6-themed promotional event with all hype trains on GTA 6 streams getting a themed makeover, and dropping six exclusive emotes designed by streamer LumpyTouch.