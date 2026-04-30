Here's how much GTA 6 may cost

The excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is at an all-time high. The game is set to launch on November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Ahead of the release, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company), has hinted at a more reasonable pricing model for the highly anticipated title.

Pricing strategy Pricing model for GTA 6 At the recent iicon conference, Zelnick said, "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery." He stressed that consumers should feel that both the game itself and its price are fair. This suggests that GTA 6 could be priced lower than other AAA titles, which usually cost between $70-$80.

Success metrics Zelnick 'terrified' by how to measure game's success Zelnick also admitted that he's 'terrified' by the question of how to measure GTA 6's success. However, he said his teams are focused on delivering an amazing experience rather than worrying about performance. He said, "What we think about is making the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth, in history, and it's a pretty daunting challenge."

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