'GTA 6' gameplay, full map leak days before Netflix reveal
What's the story
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has been hit by another major leak, with two gameplay videos and what appears to be the full map of the game surfacing online. The leaks come just days before Rockstar Games is scheduled to reveal more about the highly anticipated title. One of the clips shows Jason, one of GTA 6's two protagonists, at a waterfront property that looks like his safehouse revealed in official Rockstar material.
Gameplay details
Gameplay clips show Jason getting wanted level, shooting hoops
In the first leaked clip, Jason is seen picking up a basketball and shooting hoops. After scoring, a focus stat appears to increase, suggesting that GTA 6 could have deeper RPG-style mechanics.
The second clip shows Jason driving toward an area called 'The Keys' before crashing into a delivery truck and fighting its driver. After killing the non-player character with a wrench, he gets a two-star wanted level.
Game mechanics
Game may feature honor or karma system
The leaked footage also hints at a possible honor or karma system, similar to the morality mechanics in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption games.
"Loadout" and "storage" prompts appear, indicating that players could manage weapons and items through their vehicles.
A vehicle fuel indicator has also caught fans' attention, possibly hinting at the introduction of vehicle refueling in GTA 6.
Map leak
Leaked map resembles Rockstar's version of Florida
An image claiming to show the GTA 6 map has also surfaced online.
It appears to depict Leonida, Rockstar's fictional version of Florida, with a large city resembling Miami on the eastern side.
The map features extensive rural areas, numerous islands, and a southern region resembling the Florida Keys.
Various markers appear across it, including homes, vehicles, and an alligator.
Leak source
GTA 6 leaks linked to group with anti-Rockstar manifesto
The leaked material is linked to a group called CyberLeek, which has published a manifesto criticizing Rockstar and other game publishers over what it calls anti-consumer practices.
These include digital pre-orders, allegedly "fake" single-player DLC, removal of purchased single-player content, and the absence of a traditional disk in GTA 6's physical edition.
The cryptocurrency promoted alongside the leaked material has also raised concerns about a possible scam.
Company reaction
Rockstar issuing DMCA takedown notices against leaked material
Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two Interactive are reportedly issuing DMCA takedown notices against users sharing the leaked material.
The authenticity and age of the map remain unclear.
This isn't the first time GTA 6 has been hit by a major leak. In 2022, hackers released over 90 videos and images from an early development build of the game.
Separately, Netflix will release an extended look at GTA 6 on August 27.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the leaked clips
Gta 6 leak HD pic.twitter.com/NLXKlJVDf0— Marcelo Clari (@Marcelo_Clari20) August 18, 2026