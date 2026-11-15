GTA 6 launches November 19 with 212GB download
GTA 6 drops on November 19, but heads up, it's a huge 212GB download.
How long you'll wait depends on your internet speed: at just 10 Mbps, the download could stretch to nearly two days, but with a speedy 1 Gbps connection, you're looking at about 28 minutes.
Use Ethernet, preload and pause downloads
To save time and avoid headaches, plug in with an Ethernet cable instead of using Wi-Fi: wired is usually faster and more stable.
Try pre-loading the game if you can to skip launch day slowdowns.
Make sure there's enough free space (at least 212GB!) on your console, and pause any other big downloads at home to keep things moving smoothly.