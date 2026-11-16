GTA 6 leaked map reveals previously unseen parts of Leonida
What's the story
The highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has seen a major map leak, according to Notebookcheck. An Instagram account recently shared an unboxing video of the Goodtime State - Vice City Collection, the game's Collector's Edition. The video revealed a printed poster of the fictional state of Leonida, giving fans their first official look at most regions and their labels in GTA 6.
Map details
Map reveals previously unseen areas
The leaked map poster shows several previously unseen areas, including Lummox County in the north and a place called Moreau.
Further south, players can find Pelican Valley within the Grassrivers region.
The print also marks toll roads, matching a detail seen in the game's Netflix Extended Look trailer.
A blimp icon also appears on this newly revealed map of Leonida.
Purchase details
Physical map exclusive to Vice City Collection
The physical map is exclusive to the Vice City Collection, which costs $400 on pre-order.
Unlike previous Rockstar titles such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, standard physical copies for PS5 and Xbox do not come with this special feature.
Instead, retail boxes include a double-sided poster featuring cover art. However, Rockstar Games plans to offer a downloadable digital version of the map on or shortly after the game's release date.
Project disruption
GTA mapping project hit with DMCA strike
The map leak comes amid reported action against the GTA 6 Mapping Project, a community effort that created a map of Vice City and Leonida from trailers and screenshots.
Its Discord server reportedly received a DMCA strike, possibly from Take-Two Interactive or Rockstar Games.
Despite this setback, the project's website remains active and its members are likely to analyze the Instagram footage for more information on GTA 6's expansive world.