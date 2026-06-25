'GTA 6' physical edition to include download code, no disc
What's the story
Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), is now up for pre-order globally. The game will come in two editions: a standard one priced at $79.99 and a premium edition costing $100. However, unlike traditional physical releases, the physical copy of GTA 6 won't include a disk but rather a code for digital download inside the box.
Consumer concerns
Controversy over digital-only physical copies
The digital-only strategy has raised questions among fans about the value of a physical copy without a disk. There are also concerns over the possibility of reselling the game, something that is usually possible with physical editions containing a disk. However, some industry experts believe this move could help Rockstar reduce reselling and rebuying while preventing leaks.
Market analysis
Standard edition priced higher than usual
The pricing of GTA 6 has also been a topic of discussion among fans and analysts. The standard edition is $10 more than the usual $70 price tag for similar blockbuster games. Joost van Dreunen, a professor at NYU Stern, said this pricing strategy is "clever" as it caters to both casual gamers and die-hard fans willing to pay extra for an upgraded tier.
Game features
Pre-ordering will allow pre-loading of the game
Rockstar has also revealed that players who pre-order the digital version of GTA 6 will be able to pre-load it on their consoles from November 12. The physical version will also be available for pre-loading from the same date. The more expensive "Ultimate Edition" of the game will come with additional vehicles, weapons, and outfits for characters.
Game evolution
GTA 6 development was delayed due to leaks
The development of GTA 6 has been a long and tumultuous process for Rockstar. The game will feature the franchise's first-ever female protagonist in a 3D setting, Lucia, as well as her partner in life and crime, Jason. The launch date was pushed back in late 2025 to November 2026 after assets from the work-in-progress title were leaked online.