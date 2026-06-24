'GTA 6' pre-orders start tonight: Which edition should you buy?
What's the story
Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will begin at midnight local time on June 25. The announcement means that players in Australia can place their orders very soon, with the rest of the world following suit as their respective time zones hit midnight. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S starting November 19. The standard edition will retail for $79.99, while the feature-packed Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99.
Special edition
Ultimate Edition and bonuses revealed
Along with the pre-order start date, Rockstar has also unveiled details about the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition and its associated bonuses. The special edition "amplifies this experience with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story," the game developer said in a press release.
Content highlights
In-game content for Ultimate Edition
The GTA 6: Ultimate Edition comes with a range of in-game content. This includes the '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy and Paradise Garage, the '95 Grotti Cheetah, vehicles and Vapid Ganado Retro Build at Jason's Safehouse, vehicle mod shops, and a classic car collection. It also features the Shitzu Squalo boat, Hawk & Little Morgan Revolver with personalized weapon variants for both characters.
Extra perks
More in-game content to look forward to
The Ultimate Edition also includes a PTT Youngin$ Compound and Scores, Vice City Styles for Jason and Lucia, Goodtime Gear, Stock 305 Clothing Store, Sara's Unisex Salon, and Electric Fang Tattoo. Players who pre-order digital versions of GTA 6 can start pre-loading on November 12 to ensure they are ready for the game's launch on November 19.
Bonus pack
Vintage Vice City Pack is also included with digital purchases
The Vintage Vice City Pack comes with the '55 Vapid Stanier and Shore Court Garage, outfits and hairstyles for both characters, and an exclusive weapon pattern. It is included with all digital purchases of GTA 6 made before November 20, 2026, as well as physical version pre-orders while supplies last. A digital pre-order also provides a free month of GTA+, Rockstar said in its announcement.