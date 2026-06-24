The game will launch on November 19

'GTA 6' pre-orders start tonight: Which edition should you buy?

By Mudit Dube 05:00 pm Jun 24, 202605:00 pm

What's the story

Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will begin at midnight local time on June 25. The announcement means that players in Australia can place their orders very soon, with the rest of the world following suit as their respective time zones hit midnight. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S starting November 19. The standard edition will retail for $79.99, while the feature-packed Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99.