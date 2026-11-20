GTA 6 generates $2.3B on launch, breaking records
What's the story
Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has shattered records to become the biggest entertainment launch in history. The game, which was released on Thursday after a long wait of 13 years, sold over 24.5 million units on its first day alone. This translates into an estimated revenue of around $2.36 billion (£1.8 billion), according to analytics platform Sensor Tower.
Record-breaking sales
GTA 6 nearly matches Spider-Man: Brand New Day
The sales of GTA 6 on its first day alone have already nearly matched the entire theatrical run earnings of this year's highest-grossing movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The game is the latest installment in Rockstar's long-running crime simulator franchise that has become one of the most popular games ever.
Despite not releasing official figures, Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two have acknowledged an "unprecedented" demand for the game.
Development details
Game cost over $1 billion to develop
GTA 6 is estimated to have cost over $1 billion to develop, making it the most expensive video game ever.
Sensor Tower predicts that the game's popularity will cut gamers' time spent on other single-player games by 10%.
The firm arrived at its estimates by analyzing email receipts data and other statistical sources tracking millions of people every day across major gaming platforms like PlayStation and Xbox where GTA 6 is available.
Market predictions
Looking at the future of GTA 6
Niko Partners, a gaming market research firm, predicts GTA 6 will generate over $3 billion in global sales this year.
While the figure would rank it among the highest-grossing entertainment releases ever, it still has a long way to go before catching up with 1939's Gone with the Wind, which made an estimated $4.5 billion adjusted for inflation.
Rockstar is also expected to make more money from GTA 6 in the coming years through its PC release and multiplayer expansion.
Indian response
Gaming cafes in India saw huge turnout
The launch of GTA 6 also created a huge buzz in India, with gamers flocking to gaming cafes in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Srinagar. Some even took day off work for release.
Popular Indian gaming creators CarryMinati and Mythpat livestreamed GTA 6 for around 10 hours each, garnering over 13 million views apiece by Thursday afternoon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the GTA 6 hype train by posting graphics comparing India in 2013 when GTA V was released to today.