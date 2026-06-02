GTA V cheat service hack exposes thousands of gamers
What's the story
Atlas Menu, a cheat service for the online game Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), has been hacked. The breach was reported by Have I Been Pwned, a data breach notification website. The stolen information includes email addresses, usernames, scrambled passwords, IP addresses and support tickets of nearly 64,000 users who had signed up with Atlas Menu to cheat in the game.
Security breach
Hacker uploaded stolen data on GitHub
Despite claiming to offer "secure authentication and enhanced privacy through our advanced encryption techniques," Atlas Menu's official site is currently down. The hacker behind the breach has uploaded the stolen data on GitHub, seemingly as an act of revenge against a scammer. Owners of Atlas Menu have not yet commented on this major security incident.
Service
How did Atlas Menu work?
Atlas Menu offered several features like "invisibility," "super jump," and the ability to fly through the map. These features were aimed at giving players an edge in GTA V. However, with this data breach, users who had signed up for Atlas Menu are now exposed.