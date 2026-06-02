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GTA V cheat service hack exposes thousands of gamers
The breach was reported by Have I Been Pwned

GTA V cheat service hack exposes thousands of gamers

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 02, 2026
01:16 pm
What's the story

Atlas Menu, a cheat service for the online game Grand Theft Auto V﻿ (GTA V), has been hacked. The breach was reported by Have I Been Pwned, a data breach notification website. The stolen information includes email addresses, usernames, scrambled passwords, IP addresses and support tickets of nearly 64,000 users who had signed up with Atlas Menu to cheat in the game.

Security breach

Hacker uploaded stolen data on GitHub

Despite claiming to offer "secure authentication and enhanced privacy through our advanced encryption techniques," Atlas Menu's official site is currently down. The hacker behind the breach has uploaded the stolen data on GitHub, seemingly as an act of revenge against a scammer. Owners of Atlas Menu have not yet commented on this major security incident.

Service

How did Atlas Menu work?

Atlas Menu offered several features like "invisibility," "super jump," and the ability to fly through the map. These features were aimed at giving players an edge in GTA V. However, with this data breach, users who had signed up for Atlas Menu are now exposed.

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