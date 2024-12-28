Summarize Simplifying... In short To switch languages on the Paytm app, tap your profile icon, select 'Profile Settings', and then 'Change Language'.

Paytm supports multiple languages including Hindi, Hinglish, and Bengali

How to change language on Paytm app: A step-by-step guide

What's the story Paytm, one of the most popular digital payment platforms in India, gives its users the option to change the default language from English to their preferred one. This feature improves user experience by letting them navigate the app in a language they are most comfortable with. The languages supported include Hindi, Hinglish, Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu Gujarati and Punjabi.

To change language on Paytm, users first have to open the app and tap on their profile icon on the top-left corner of the screen. From there, they should scroll down and select 'Profile Settings' from the menu. Under 'Profile Settings,' they will find an option to 'Change Language.' On selecting it, a list of available languages will appear for them to choose from.

After selecting their preferred language from the list, users will have to tap 'Continue' to confirm their choice. This adds a personal touch to their Paytm experience and makes the app more accessible to people across India, irrespective of their native tongue.