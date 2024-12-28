Summarize Simplifying... In short Ride-hailing apps like Uber and Ola have been found to use deceptive practices, known as 'dark patterns', such as forced action, interface interference, and drip pricing.

Dark patterns found in Uber, Ola, and other ride-hailing apps

What's the story A recent survey by social media research platform LocalCircles has revealed the rampant use of deceptive tactics or "dark patterns" by app-based taxi services in India. The study was conducted with over 33,000 participants from 269 districts across the country. It found that users often face hidden charges (42%), forced cancelations (84%), and misleading wait times (78%) on platforms like Uber, BluSmart, Ola, InDrive, and Rapido.

The survey highlighted specific dark patterns employed by leading ride-hailing platforms. Uber was found to use four such tactics: forced action, interface interference, bait & switch, and drip pricing. Ola was reported for three dark patterns - forced action, bait & switch, and drip pricing. Meanwhile, BluSmart, InDrive and Rapido were mainly reported for drip pricing.

The survey also flagged price manipulation on the basis of user information like device type (Android vs iOS) or battery levels. Some users reported higher fares for the same rides shown on iPhones as compared to Android devices, and price surges when their phone battery is low. While this isn't yet a dark pattern under the 13 categories identified by the Government of India, LocalCircles has urged the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to add it to the list.

Many users recounted experiences of sudden price surges, cancelations without clear reasons, and inflated waiting times after booking. These problems often leave consumers stranded, particularly when they need to reach critical destinations like airports or railway stations. For example, 61% of respondents said they often faced bait & switch tactics where the app initially shows a short waiting time only for the driver to take much longer.

The CCPA recently asked Ola to give consumers an option to choose their preferred refund method - directly to their bank account or through a coupon - during grievance redressal. However, the survey shows that such measures are not enough to curb the menace of dark patterns. LocalCircles has asked CCPA to impose stricter rules against the 13 identified dark patterns and include "Price Manipulation based on User Information" in the list.

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has recently called out ride-hailing apps for charging different fares for identical rides on Android and Apple devices, describing it as a "prima facie unfair trade practice." In a post on X, Joshi revealed that he has directed the CCPA to investigate pricing discrepancies not just in ride-hailing, but also in food delivery and online ticketing. He was responding to a TOI report, which explored the "theory" that ride-hailing algorithms charge Apple users higher fares.

