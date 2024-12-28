Summarize Simplifying... In short Adding a new bank account on Paytm is a simple process.

After verifying your details, your new bank account will be ready for transactions on Paytm.

The process is user-friendly and secure

How to add a new bank account on Paytm

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:17 pm Dec 28, 202412:17 pm

What's the story Paytm, the leading financial services platform, provides users with the convenience of managing their finances with ease. The first step to accessing its wide range of services from money transfers to bill payments and UPI services is linking your bank account. The process is user-friendly and secure. Here's a guide on how to add a new bank account on Paytm for seamless transactions.

Initial step

Launch the Paytm app

To start adding a new bank account on Paytm, users first have to open the Paytm app on their device. Once launched, they have to tap on their profile icon on the top-left corner of the screen. This will take them to their account settings from where they can manage all payment preferences, including linking a new bank account.

Navigation

Select 'UPI & Payment Settings'

From the account settings menu, users have to scroll down and select the "UPI & Payment Settings" option. This will take them to a new section where they can manage their UPI and payment preferences. In this section, an option to "Add New Bank Account" is available for those who want to link more bank accounts with their Paytm profile.

Information submission

Provide necessary bank details

Upon selecting the "Add New Bank Account" option, users will see a list of banks supported by Paytm. They have to select their respective bank and enter required details such as bank account number, IFSC code, and other relevant information. This step is critical to ensure that the right account is linked to their Paytm profile for future transactions.

Verification

Verify and complete the process

The last step in adding a new bank account on Paytm is account verification. Paytm will ask users to verify their bank account details. Once this is successful, the new bank account will be linked to the user's Paytm UPI app. This will complete the process and allow users to make secure transactions with their newly added bank account.