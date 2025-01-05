How to use comment reply suggestions on YouTube
What's the story
YouTube has a feature called comment reply suggestions, to make the interaction between creators and their audience more seamless.
The tool can be accessed on YouTube Studio, the YouTube app, and the YouTube Studio app for mobile. It provides pre-formulated responses based on frequently used creator replies on the platform.
It currently supports seven languages: French, English, German, Indonesian, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.
User guide
What are the steps?
To use this feature, you'll have to sign in to the YouTube Studio app and select 'Community' from the left menu.
The suggested replies will show up below a comment, letting you pick a suggestion and edit it as necessary before replying.
This simplified process is designed to make interactions between creators and their audience more efficient on the platform.
AI integration
Advanced comment reply suggestions
YouTube also provides an advanced version of this feature, using generative AI to create editable comment responses in the user's own tone and style.
However, these AI-backed comment reply suggestions are only available for select channels and may not be seen on all comments.
The availability of these advanced suggestions may change over time.
User feedback
Feedback on YouTube's suggestions
YouTube also encourages users to give feedback on the advanced comment reply suggestions, particularly if they are inappropriate or incorrect.
For this, you can select 'More' beside the comment suggestion and then choose 'Something wrong?'
This way, YouTube can keep improving its AI-powered feature and ensure a positive user experience.