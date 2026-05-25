Gujarat government to offer citizen services on WhatsApp

The Gujarat government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meta Platforms to provide citizen services through WhatsApp . The agreement was signed in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel , with an aim to improve the last-mile delivery of government services and make them more accessible for citizens across the state.

Service expansion Services to be offered in Gujarati and English The MoU will enable the delivery of nearly 20 citizen-centric services across five key government departments through WhatsApp-based chatbots. The services will be available in Gujarati and English, using a single WhatsApp number. Apart from grievance redressal and ration card-related services, citizens will also get access to income, caste and EWS certificates as well as revenue records and official affidavits.

Efficiency boost End-to-end service delivery likely in future phases The initiative is expected to cut down the need for citizens to visit multiple web portals or government offices in person and stand in queues for routine services. In future phases, the platform is likely to facilitate end-to-end service delivery from application submission to certificate issuance directly through mobile phones. This would make the process more efficient and user-friendly.

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Improved governance More services to be integrated gradually The implementation of the MoU is also expected to bolster real-time status tracking of applications, thereby improving transparency and accountability in service delivery. More services are likely to be integrated with the WhatsApp-based governance platform in phases over the coming months. This would further improve citizen access to government services and information through a single mobile platform.

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