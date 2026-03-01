Gujarat announces a dedicated innovation fund worth ₹1,000cr

The Gujarat government has launched its Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy for 2026-2031. The new policy was unveiled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. It aims to create one lakh skilled research professionals and achieve 1,000 annual intellectual property (IP) filings. A major highlight of the initiative is a dedicated ₹1,000 crore innovation fund to promote indigenous technology development and reduce import reliance.

Technological advancement Policy focuses on emerging technologies and traditional sectors The new STI policy builds on its predecessor and aims to develop advanced capabilities in emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, blockchain, IoT, 5G/6G connectivity, robotics, semiconductors, and quantum technology. It also covers AR/VR/XR, space technology, clean energy, mobility solutions, and biotechnology. The policy seeks innovation and value addition in Gujarat's traditional sectors like chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, engineering, agro and food processing, and gems & jewelry.

Ecosystem Innovation fund to support local innovators To implement this vision, the STI policy proposes setting up flagship science and technology (S&T) clusters. The first will be in Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, followed by Vadodara-Surat, Rajkot-Bhavnagar, Junagadh-Jamnagar, and Kachchh. These clusters will bring together academia, industry, and civic bodies to create a collaborative innovation ecosystem. The ₹1,000 crore innovation fund will financially support innovators, institutions, and organizations developing indigenous technology, software, and machinery.

Advertisement