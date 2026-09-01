Gupshup launches self-serve voice AI to ease agent workload
Technology
Gupshup just rolled out a self-serve voice artificial intelligence platform (AI) that helps companies handle routine customer tasks, like support calls and payment reminders, using AI voice agents.
The idea is to take some pressure off human agents so they can focus on trickier conversations instead of repetitive stuff.
Beerud Sheth: not seeking full automation
CEO Beerud Sheth says they're not aiming for full automation, just making things easier for real people.
Now, businesses can manage both messaging and voice chats from one place, streamlining everything across channels like WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS.
It's all about making customer service smoother and more efficient.