Hack-for-hire campaign used phishing, spyware on MENA journalists and activists

BITTER suspected Indian ties, RebSec Solutions

The group behind the hacks, called BITTER, is suspected to have ties with the Indian government and may be run by RebSec Solutions, linked to a now-closed Indian firm.

Their methods targeted not just people in Egypt and Lebanon but also officials in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and possibly even the United States.

The tools they used were cheaper than traditional spyware, but still gave them plenty of cover.