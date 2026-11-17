Kurtaj hacked BT/EE between August and November 2021. The company reported a sudden spike in unauthorized SIM swaps during that time.

He was arrested for these offenses and was moved to a hotel for his "own protection" in September 2022.

However, he breached his bail conditions to hack major companies like Rockstar Games, Uber, and Revolut using a mobile phone, hotel TV's Wi-Fi network, and Firestick.