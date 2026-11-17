Hacker who leaked GTA 6 videos pleads guilty
What's the story
Arion Kurtaj, a 21-year-old member of the Lapsus$ cybercrime group, has pleaded guilty to hacking and leaking confidential information. The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that he was behind the leak of 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) in 2022. He also hacked several other major corporations during his cybercrime spree.
Hacking details
Kurtaj hacked while under police bail for previous offenses
Kurtaj hacked BT/EE between August and November 2021. The company reported a sudden spike in unauthorized SIM swaps during that time.
He was arrested for these offenses and was moved to a hotel for his "own protection" in September 2022.
However, he breached his bail conditions to hack major companies like Rockstar Games, Uber, and Revolut using a mobile phone, hotel TV's Wi-Fi network, and Firestick.
Health concerns
He was sentenced to life in a secure hospital
Due to his autism, Kurtaj was sentenced to life in a secure hospital in December 2023. However, he was deemed fit for trial in January this year and transferred to prison.
He has now pleaded guilty to the Rockstar hack and several others, as well as multiple assaults at the secure hospital where he allegedly bit workers who got too close.
Sentencing details
Kurtaj set to be sentenced on November 23
Kurtaj is scheduled to be sentenced on November 23. The CPS has detailed his crimes, including the Uber hack where he posted a picture of male genitalia as part of his ransom demands. The attack cost Uber over $2.8 million.
Kurtaj pleaded guilty to three counts of unauthorized acts impairing a computer's operation, one count each of unauthorized access with intent to commit further offense and fraud, and one count of possession of a mobile phone in prison.