US government warns of ongoing cyberattacks targeting industrial refrigeration systems
What's the story
The US government has issued a warning about an "ongoing cyber threat" targeting industrial refrigeration units. The alert comes after reports of cyberattacks on freezers and fridges in supermarkets globally, military bases, and at least one blood bank. The warning was issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the FBI, and other federal departments in a joint statement on Thursday.
Cyber threat
Attacks hitting critical infrastructure
The joint statement warned that hackers are targeting and compromising internet-connected refrigeration and cold chain monitoring systems in grocery stores and cold storage facilities.
These attacks are hitting critical infrastructure, including the food, agriculture, transportation, and medicine-shipping industries.
The agencies warned that if successfully exploited, these attacks could change temperatures in these systems, leading to fire hazards or loss of inventory.
Attack details
Series of cyberattacks on refrigeration units in Europe
The warning comes after a series of cyberattacks targeting industrial refrigeration units in the UK and Europe.
Two separate waves of attacks allowed hackers to raise temperatures on freezers and chilling units in at least a dozen countries, spoiling defrosted food and destroying produce.
Some affected systems included remote-controlled refrigeration units made by Danish company Danfoss, which had stopped providing security updates to its customers' freezers.
Targeted entities
Blood bank in France also targeted by hackers
Hackers also targeted a blood bank in France, causing its refrigerated units to raise temperatures in cold units containing donated blood supplies.
However, the attack was thwarted before it could compromise blood stores.
The US Department of Defense is investigating a series of hacks targeting freezers run by the military.
Suspected perpetrator
Security researchers link attacks to Iran
While the US has not attributed these hacks to any particular group or government, security researchers have broadly linked the attacks to Iran.
US officials also reportedly suspect Iran as the likely culprit.
CISA, the FBI and other departments have urged affected industries to take precautionary measures such as removing remote control systems from the internet, changing passwords and applying patches where possible.
Safety steps
CISA's acting cybersecurity chief warns of potential risks
In a separate fact sheet, the departments warned that hackers may try to "force units into continuous heating and defrost cycles, which can cause widespread inventory loss and equipment hazards."
CISA's acting cybersecurity chief Chris Butera stressed the importance of these warnings by saying, "Every organization that depends on refrigeration and monitoring systems should assume it could be a target."