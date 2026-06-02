Hackers bypass Dashlane 2FA, steal vaults from about 20 accounts
Technology
Dashlane, the popular password manager, just got hit by hackers who managed to bypass its two-factor authentication (2FA).
About 20 accounts were compromised, and the attackers grabbed encrypted password vaults.
If your master password is weak, there is a higher risk someone could break in. So strong passwords really matter.
Dashlane says systems safe, investigating breach
Dashlane says its main systems are safe and it has reached out to affected users.
It is still figuring out how the hackers got past 2FA, but it says steps are in place to mitigate the risk of future incidents.
This is not the first time a password manager has been targeted (LastPass and Passwordstate had similar breaches in 2022 and 2021), so staying alert about your digital security is more important than ever.