Hackers bypass Dashlane 2FA, steal vaults from about 20 accounts

Dashlane says systems safe, investigating breach

Dashlane says its main systems are safe and it has reached out to affected users.

It is still figuring out how the hackers got past 2FA, but it says steps are in place to mitigate the risk of future incidents.

This is not the first time a password manager has been targeted (LastPass and Passwordstate had similar breaches in 2022 and 2021), so staying alert about your digital security is more important than ever.