The attack may have started three months ago

Google says 100+ companies likely affected in Oracle-linked data breach

By Akash Pandey 11:12 am Oct 10, 202511:12 am

What's the story

Google has revealed that an extensive hacking campaign targeting Oracle's suite of business products has likely impacted over 100 companies. The attack, which may have started as early as three months ago, resulted in the theft of "mass amounts of customer data," according to a statement from the tech giant. The scale and sophistication of this operation suggest that significant resources were invested in pre-attack research by the threat actor(s) responsible for it.