From Egypt to Malaysia, hackers hijack billboards to show porn
What's the story
In a shocking incident, digital LED billboards in Egypt, Malaysia, Brazil, and possibly Iraq and China were hacked to display pornographic content. The hacking group behind the attack claimed it was an easy operation that "anyone with two brain cells" could have pulled off. The most high-profile attack took place on a massive electronic billboard on Cairo's 26th of July Axis highway.
Ongoing investigation
Egypt
The Egyptian Interior Ministry confirmed that the billboard was owned by local advertising company Al Arabia United.
The firm had partnered with an unnamed international company, whose website was hacked, leading to the unauthorized content being displayed "in several other countries, simultaneously."
Legal proceedings have been initiated and the international company has suspended broadcasts.
Official response
Malaysia
In Malaysia, the Kluang Municipal Council confirmed that several public LED screens in Kluang were hacked to display obscene content.
The council responded by shutting down all affected screens.
Police have launched an investigation after a 42-year-old man reported receiving screenshots and videos via WhatsApp.
Cyberattack confirmation
Brazil
In Brazil, an LED panel along an avenue near BR-343 was hacked to display pornographic content.
The company Ferreira & Ferreira Publicidade e Comunicacao confirmed the cyberattack, immediately shut down the equipment, filed a police report, and apologized to the public.
The hacking group also claimed access in Iraq and China, but independent confirmation is thinner for these locations.
Attack strategy
Hacking group Leakers$ claimed they found thousands of exposed systems
The hacking group, which runs a Telegram channel named Leakers$, told The Cairo Report that they exploited a vulnerability in software used to transmit content to LED displays.
They claimed participants using aliases Never, 19ylegal, CH, and Nivex found thousands of exposed systems through an automated random scan lasting about two hours.
These systems were allegedly accessible via web pages and interfaces without basic security protections.
Twitter Post
This incident took place on Egypt's 26th of July Axis
A massive digital billboard on one of Cairo’s busiest highways was hacked to display pornographic footage, shocking drivers and prompting motorists to stop and record the scene.— ILTV Israel News (@ILTVNews) November 1, 2026
According to CNN, the incident took place on Egypt’s 26th of July Axis, with the hackers displaying… pic.twitter.com/YFGp8H8rJB