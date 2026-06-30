iPhone 18 Pro's supplier list, parts and pictures leaked
What's the story
A major data breach has exposed sensitive information about Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. The ransomware group that hacked Tata Electronics, Apple's Indian supplier, has leaked component lists and photos of the new model on the dark web. This exposure could have serious implications for Apple's supply chain and business relationships as it reveals manufacturing secrets to competitors.
Supplier significance
Tata Electronics is becoming 1 of Apple's key partners
Tata Electronics, which supplies parts and assembles iPhones as a contract manufacturer, is becoming one of Apple's most important manufacturing partners outside China. This expansion is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India an electronics manufacturing hub. The leak comes at a time when Apple is preparing to launch its iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September.
Data exposure
Apple is investigating the breach
The leaked documents detail hundreds of parts for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models, including chips on its main circuit board and components of the battery and cameras. Apple considers this information sensitive as it relates to unreleased models. The company is investigating the matter and working with Tata on long-term measures. Meanwhile, Tata has restricted internal access to sensitive systems while investigating the leak.
Business implications
Impact on Apple's business operations and expansion in India
The leak could affect Apple's business operations as it exposes details about its supply chain. This information could be exploited by competitors, counterfeiters, and even Apple's own vendors. Despite the breach, Apple continues to expand its manufacturing footprint in India. The country is expected to produce 26% of the world's iPhones by 2026-end, up from just 6% four years ago.