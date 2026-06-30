iPhone 18 Pro's supplier list, parts and pictures leaked

Business implications

Impact on Apple's business operations and expansion in India

The leak could affect Apple's business operations as it exposes details about its supply chain. This information could be exploited by competitors, counterfeiters, and even Apple's own vendors. Despite the breach, Apple continues to expand its manufacturing footprint in India. The country is expected to produce 26% of the world's iPhones by 2026-end, up from just 6% four years ago.