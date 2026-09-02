Hackers send unexpected password reset emails after X Money launches
Technology
Just as X Money launched on September 1, 2026, hackers started bombarding X users with unexpected password reset emails.
The platform's engineer Mridul Singhai explained that attackers are using public usernames to trigger these resets, making some users pretty uneasy about their account security.
Mridul Singhai says no breaches
Singhai assured everyone that no accounts have actually been breached so far and apologized for the multiple emails. He said the team is actively investigating and working to fix things.
Meanwhile, General Counsel James Burnham promised that X's legal and security teams are going after the attackers.
If you're worried, X's chatbot Grok can walk you through setting up two-factor authentication for extra protection.