Hackers steal data of 1.5M people from Korean power giant
What's the story
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), South Korea's main electric power company and a state-controlled, major operator of the country's critical infrastructure, has confirmed a major data breach affecting over 1.5 million people. The company detected the attack and confirmed unauthorized access on November 20, targeting two of the company's systems containing sensitive information about customers, employees and contractors. The company has since blocked external access and suspended the affected services in response to the incident.
Attack details
Breach affected on billing platform and electronic procurement system
The breach affected KEPCO's ON electricity billing platform and its electronic procurement system (SRM).
The company has confirmed that some customer information stored in its IT systems was exposed during the attack.
"The company is making every effort to prevent harm," KEPCO said in a statement after confirming the unauthorized access earlier this week.
Data exposure
Personal information of over 1.5 million people leaked
The data breach has exposed a wide range of personal information.
For instance, details such as names, ID information, phone numbers, addresses, bank names and bank account numbers were leaked for 650,487 ON customers.
Similarly, the personal details of 426,827 company representatives and those of 442934 KEPCO employees were also compromised in this incident.
Cause of breach
Breach attributed to advanced technologies like AI
KEPCO has attributed the data breach to "advanced technologies such as AI."
However, the company hasn't provided any specific details about how the initial access was gained or the attack chain.
The power giant is now notifying those affected by the breach and has reported the incident to data protection authorities.
Prevention measures
KEPCO working with government, financial authorities to prevent misuse
KEPCO is working with government and financial authorities to prevent any potential misuse of the exposed data, such as unauthorized transactions.
The company has warned those potentially affected that their information could be used for targeted phishing attacks or impersonation scams.
They are advised to report any such attempts to the police or Korea's Internet and Security Agency.