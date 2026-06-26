Polymarket has assured that it has contained the incident

Polymarket confirms user funds stolen in security breach

By Akash Pandey 10:48 am Jun 26, 202610:48 am

What's the story

Polymarket, a leading prediction market platform, has confirmed that a security breach at one of its third-party vendors led to the theft of funds from some users. The company announced the incident in an X post on Thursday. It explained that hackers were able to inject malicious code into their website "for some users" due to this compromise.