HAL Bengaluru launches India's 1st RNP CAT H satellite system
HAL Bengaluru just launched India's first satellite-based helicopter navigation system, called RNP CAT H.
Developed by the Airports Authority of India and approved by aviation authorities, this tech lets helicopters land faster, cutting approach time from 12 minutes to about four minutes.
HAL's test pilots gave it a thumbs-up, making it a big leap for Indian aviation.
Ravi K hails milestone for aviation
Ravi K, CMD of HAL, described the new system as "The operationalisation of India's first RNP CAT H helicopter approach is a significant milestone for the country's aviation ecosystem."
It boosts safety and efficiency, helps reduce city noise, and makes air ambulance and rescue flights quicker.
With about 50 helicopter movements daily at HAL Bengaluru, this upgrade fills a major gap and could be used at other airports across India.