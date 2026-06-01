Haldwani forests in Uttarakhand adopt AI acoustic bird monitoring

Tracks nocturnal birds and rare species

This is a big deal for tracking shy night birds like owls and nightjars, which are tough to see but easier to hear.

Haldwani's unique habitats host rare birds such as the red-headed trogon and black baza (the latter was recorded here for the first time just last year).

The collected data will also reveal how healthy the ecosystem is and highlight changes across seasons, making this a first-of-its-kind effort in Uttarakhand that blends technology with wildlife care.