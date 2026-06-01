Haldwani forests in Uttarakhand adopt AI acoustic bird monitoring
Haldwani's forests in Uttarakhand are getting a tech upgrade: automated wildlife acoustic recorders are now capturing bird calls 24/7, with AI-based analysis used to process the recordings.
The goal? To spot different bird species, track their activity, and learn more about local biodiversity without disturbing the wildlife.
Divisional Forest Officer Kundan Kumar says machine learning will help sift through all those sounds so conservation teams can get clearer insights.
Tracks nocturnal birds and rare species
This is a big deal for tracking shy night birds like owls and nightjars, which are tough to see but easier to hear.
Haldwani's unique habitats host rare birds such as the red-headed trogon and black baza (the latter was recorded here for the first time just last year).
The collected data will also reveal how healthy the ecosystem is and highlight changes across seasons, making this a first-of-its-kind effort in Uttarakhand that blends technology with wildlife care.