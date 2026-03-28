Iran-linked hackers breach FBI director's email, leak photos and files

Iranian hacker group Handala has claimed to have breached the personal email account of ﻿Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel. The group shared several photos of a younger Patel and a link to what appears to be a trove of files from his Gmail account on its website. The FBI confirmed that it is aware of this incident and has taken steps to mitigate any potential risks.

Email verification FBI authenticates leaked emails The FBI confirmed that the information in question is historical and does not contain any government data. TechCrunch verified some of the leaked emails by checking information in their headers, which are used by email delivery systems to verify authenticity. Some emails were sent from Patel's former Justice Department address in 2014 to his Gmail account, further confirming their authenticity.

Ongoing attacks Stryker attack wiped devices Since the US-Israeli war against Iran began in February, Handala has ramped up its hacking activities. The group recently claimed responsibility for a devastating attack on medical tech giant Stryker, which wiped out tens of thousands of employee devices. In response to these attacks, the FBI has seized several Handala websites, which have since reappeared on new domains.

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