Hangzhou's DeepSeek releases free DeepInfer for V4-1 flash on GitHub
Technology
DeepSeek, an AI company from Hangzhou, just released DeepInfer, a freely available on GitHub tool built for their V4-1 Flash model and now live on GitHub.
Built for their V4-1 Flash model, it could help customers reduce spending costs, making it a fresh option for anyone interested in AI.
DeepSeek says prices undercut OpenAI
DeepSeek says DeepInfer will help cut costs and energy use for developers, with more models to be added to the framework as they become publicly available.
Their prices undercut OpenAI's offerings by a lot.
While US federal civilian agencies, such as the State Department, can't use DeepSeek due to a recent ban, private users aren't affected, highlighting how fast the global AI scene is changing right now.